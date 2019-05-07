NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Missing person appeal for 43-year-old Dublin woman

Eileen Shorthall.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 12:05 AM

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old Eileen Shorthall.

Eileen Shorthall has been missing from her home in Lucan since earlier Monday.

Ms. Shorthall is described as being approximately 5'3'' tall, with shoulder length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a wine/maroon ladies hooded jacket, with white fur on the hood, black leggings and black ‘Sketcher’ brand runners.

Ms. Shorthall’s family and Gardaí are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

