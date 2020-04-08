News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Minister urges students to 'keep studying' as he awaits advice on Junior and Leaving Cert exams

By Aoife Moore
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 12:05 PM

A decision on whether the State exams will go ahead is due in the coming days.

It's understood that the main priority of Education Minister Joe McHugh is that the Leaving Certificate should sit as normal, but the decision will ultimately rest on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency team.

The focus is on the main exam period from June 3 to 23.

Speaking at the morning health briefing, Assistant Secretary in the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan said the minister is encouraging students to continue to study as normal.

"Government is focused on holding both sets of state exams, the Junior and Leaving Certs," she said.

"The minister has also said that he would prefer to see students get at least two weeks class time in school before they have to sit any exams.

"We know that students and their families need clarity on this, and we know that you're feeling a lot of pressure.

"We're asking you to keep studying, and to keep focused, we are working on providing you with answers in relation to the exams, as soon as possible."

Contingency plans in the absence of normal exams are under consideration and all decisions will be based on the public health advice on what happens in relation to current restrictions.

The national public health emergency team are to meet at the end of this week, and the Minister hopes to provide clarity on both exams in the coming days.

Ms Canavan also highlighted that for the annual planning to arrange school transport for the upcoming year, the closing date for school transport applications is Friday, April 24.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

