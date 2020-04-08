Minister urges students to 'keep studying' as he awaits advice on Junior and Leaving Cert exams

A decision on whether the State exams will go ahead is due in the coming days.

It's understood that the main priority of Education Minister Joe McHugh is that the Leaving Certificate should sit as normal, but the decision will ultimately rest on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency team.

The focus is on the main exam period from June 3 to 23.

Speaking at the morning health briefing, Assistant Secretary in the Department of the Taoiseach, Liz Canavan said the minister is encouraging students to continue to study as normal.

"Government is focused on holding both sets of state exams, the Junior and Leaving Certs," she said.

"The minister has also said that he would prefer to see students get at least two weeks class time in school before they have to sit any exams.

"We know that students and their families need clarity on this, and we know that you're feeling a lot of pressure.

"We're asking you to keep studying, and to keep focused, we are working on providing you with answers in relation to the exams, as soon as possible."

Contingency plans in the absence of normal exams are under consideration and all decisions will be based on the public health advice on what happens in relation to current restrictions.

The national public health emergency team are to meet at the end of this week, and the Minister hopes to provide clarity on both exams in the coming days.

Ms Canavan also highlighted that for the annual planning to arrange school transport for the upcoming year, the closing date for school transport applications is Friday, April 24.