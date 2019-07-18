Minister intervenes over funding crisis facing street project to tackle drugs and gangs issue

Drugs strategy minister Catherine Byrne has contacted the Department of Children and Youth Affairs in relation to an impending funding crisis facing a street project targeting young people involved in the drugs trade and gangs.

reported today how the TRY youth project, based at St Teresa's Gardens flat complex in Dublin's south inner city, was set to close in a month's time when its funding was set to end.

TRY said the City of Dublin Youth Services Board (CDYSB) had agreed to give it €20,000, but that it had to be “rubberstamped” by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA).

This funding had to be obtained before Dublin City Council would agree to renew its funding of €50,000.

TRY was told on Tuesday evening that the department was not releasing the funds.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Ms Byrne, who is a local TD in the area, said: “Minister Byrne is aware of this issue and has been in communication with the TRY steering committee. She has contacted the Department of Children and Youth Affairs on their behalf with regard to funding expected from the CDYSB.

“Minister Byrne acknowledges the work that TRY does in the local community and hopes this matter can be resolved quickly.”