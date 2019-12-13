News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister hopes permission will be granted for supervised injecting facility in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 07:20 AM

The Minister for the National Drugs Strategy has said she hopes planning permission will be granted on appeal for a supervised injecting facility in Dublin.

The Government's plans for the medically supervised facility on Merchant's Quay were denied planning by Dublin City Council in July of this year.

Yesterday, the National Drug-Related Deaths Index reported that 376 people died of drug poisoning in 2017.

Minister Catherine Byrne said supervised injecting facilities are crucial for drug-users around the country and not just in the capital.

She said: "If we get this one right, of course there's every prospect of spreading it across the country.

"I've already been contacted by people in Cork and in Galway and in Limerick."

