Minister hopes construction of Macroom bypass will begin 'within weeks'

Construction of the long-awaited Macroom bypass as part of the massive €280m upgrade of the N22 main Cork to Kerry route could start before the end of the year.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said he hopes to see “boots on the ground” within weeks following Cabinet approval earlier this week of the massive 22km N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom road project.

It is understood that work to secure accommodation locally for the construction workers is at an advanced stage.

Once construction work starts, it is expected that it will take three-and-a-half years to complete.

As first revealed by the Irish Examiner today, Cabinet has finally approved Cork County Council, under the direction of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), to award the main construction contract for the long-stalled road project which secured planning in 2009.

It was one of the key projects identified for progression under Project Ireland 2040.

The current N22 is a mixture of single carriageway widths, with no hard shoulders or verges along many sections.

Many access points and junctions have inadequate sight distance, overtaking opportunities are limited and the N22 ranks as one of the highest fatal and serious collision routes in the country. Macroom also experiences chronic congestion and traffic jams at peak hours.

Mr Creed said the upgrade will deliver many benefits for the region, including improved safety, reduced journey times between Cork and Killarney or Tralee; improved balanced regional development, and a better environment in Macroom town.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said the need for this road has been well recorded over the years.

He said:

“It is a busy route that is not just needed in Macroom and the rest of North Cork, but by people in the wider Kerry community as well. It is the main route between the two counties.”

There was a broad welcome to the news from both sides of the county bounds.

Cork Chamber CEO, Conor Healy, said the long-awaited scheme must be delivered within the projected time-frame given the delays on other key road projects in the region.

“Not only will this help alleviate traffic bottlenecks along the route, this investment by Government will also be a significant boost to tourism and business in the region by bringing Killarney and Cork closer together, as well as improving the environment in Macroom town by diverting traffic away from the main street,” he said.

“With other much-needed Cork projects including Dunkettle Interchange and the M28 being delayed or deferred, we eagerly await construction on the N22 to commence.

“Delivery on the infrastructure projects committed to in the National Development Plan remain a core concern to our members and we look forward to the N22’s completion within the identified timeframe of three-and-a-half years.”

Tralee Chamber Alliance also welcomed the announcement while Kerry TD and Junior Tourism Minister, Brendan Griffin, described it as ‘historic’ for Kerry given the strategic importance of the road for the county.

But there was a mixed reaction on social media with many criticising the timing, suggesting it smacks of a pre-election stunt.

Cycling campaigners also criticised the scale of spending on roads - this is the second huge road project approved by Cabinet this week - in comparison to the investment in cycling.

Route of N22 upgrade

The upgraded 22km N22 will run from just west of Baile Bhuirne eastwards to bypass Ballyvourney and Ballymakeera to the north, before cutting across the existing N22 route to continue eastwards along a corridor to the southern side of the existing route.

Then at Glounarig, just a few kilometers on the Kerry side of Macroom, the new road will swing north to bypass the entire town of Macroom to the north, crossing the River Sullane and the River Laney, before swinging south to rejoin the existing N22 a few kilometres on the Cork side of Macroom, at Coolcower.

It will include some 22km of type-2 dual carriageway; three compact grade-separated junctions; six roundabouts; four river bridges and 17 road bridges.