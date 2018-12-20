NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Minister for Transport asks NTA to set up office to overlook cycling projects

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 08:36 AM

A new Cycling Office is to be set up by the National Transport Authority.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has asked the NTA to establish the office in order to ensure cycling infrastructure is delivered as quickly as possible.

The Department of Transport is set to spend around €48m on cycling and walking programmes in 2019.

A number of cycling projects will begin construction next year, including three phases of the Royal Canal project; McCurtain Street in Cork and a cycle path from Clontarf to the city centre in Dublin.


