Micheál Martin to meet Taoiseach about Confidence and Supply Agreement

The Fianna Fáil leader has told party colleagues he will meet the Taoiseach tomorrow to discuss the future of the confidence and supply deal.

Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party meeting he intends to meet Leo Varadkar to talk about the future - and that Brexit will be the biggest issue on the agenda.

Sources at the meeting said he gave the impression there would some kind of extension to the confidence and supply arrangement.

A review of the deal has been underway, with Fianna Fáil sources saying it has thrown up serious concerns about housing and health, but that Brexit is the biggest looming threat.

Mr Martin has already offered not to call an election until a withdrawal agreement is signed off on by London and Brussels.