Michael Moynihan hits out at Taoiseach after being overlooked for junior ministry

Fianna Fáil's Cork North-West TD Michael Moynihan has accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of "disrespecting both him and his community" after being overlooked for a junior ministry.

Mr Moynihan told The Irish Examiner that he had "taken a lot of shit" for Mr Martin over the years, which he says he spent rebuilding the party. A veteran TD who has held his seat since 1997, Mr Moynihan was seen as close to Mr Martin, acting as a close ally over the years. The Mallow dairy farmer has been seen as a certainty to be appointed to a role on Saturday, something he says he was led to believe.

Mr Moynihan said that he "wasn't sure" what had changed between then and now.

There was no justification given to me, but he has insulted both me and my community.

"I spent many years rebuilding the party - there's not a county that I wasn't in when we were rebuilding. I took a lot of shit up and down the country and kept it from (Mr Martin).

"It shows the level of respect he has for me and my community. They can say there are three Ministers in Cork - I'm 45 miles from Cork City - we're a different world here."

Mr Moynihan said that he would continue to support the party, which he says he has poured his life into.

"I'm more Fianna Fáil than a lot of people. I've put my life and soul into the party."

Three of the 17 newly-appointed junior ministers are from Munster - Fianna Fáil's Mary Butler (Waterford) and Niall Collins (Limerick County) and Fine Gael's Patrick O'Donovan - but none are from Cork.