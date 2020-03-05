Michael Healy-Rae added three new properties to portfolio in 2019 according to register of interests

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae added three new properties to his extensive land portfolio, according to the latest register of Dáil interests for 2019.

Mr Healy-Rae listed the new properties in his latest declaration including a house in Clonkeen, Co Kerry on which “purchase [is] going through ‘contract stage’”.

He has also registered another house in Tralee that is not currently occupied but where purchase is also at the contract stage.

A third property in Kilgarvan village was also declared which is currently “not being used, subject to being done up” and described as a “construction job”.

Altogether, Mr Healy Rae’s land declaration now extends to 21 different properties, including houses, farmland, a service station, a former pub, and student accommodation.

Mr Healy-Rae: “[The property] is gone through in Clonkeen and that is mine now and the other one in Tralee has not gone through, but the contracts are signed. If you asked me in two or three-weeks’ time, it would be mine."

“The one in Clonkeen is a doer-upper but it’s not a huge job. It is just refurbishment but the one in Kilgarvan needs a new roof, needs to be done completely with an extension. The third one in Tralee, there’s nothing to be done there and it is in good condition. I couldn’t swear on my plans for them, the one in Tralee will be rented. The other two I’m not sure on yet.”

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny listed a range of foreign trips in his latest declaration in the category of “travel facilities”. This involved seven trips abroad to Germany, Portugal, Barbados, Britain, and three trips to the USA.

In May, he travelled to New York for three nights with travel and accommodation provided by Mayo GAA — this trip coincided with the championship match between Mayo and New York.

He was also a guest of Notre Dame University in November and visited Berlin in January courtesy of the German Irish Chamber of Commerce. He travelled to Barbados in June to “discuss Ireland’s economic recovery” with government representatives there.

His party colleague and former finance minister, Michael Noonan, also travelled to Barbados on the same four-night trip for “engagement with [the] Government of Barbados”, according to the register.

Enda Kenny also listed a speaking engagement for the Insight Investments Summit in Dublin and appearances at events for the International Sports Promotion Society.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath also declared flights and accommodation under his “travel facilities” for a trip to Washington DC and New York in March of last year. According to the register, he “attended several meetings and functions” along with the Dublin-based Family and Life Organisation.

Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív listed eight nights’’ accommodation with breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the state of New York in his “travel facilities” declaration. Mr Ó Cuív said he had been invited to celebrations of St Patrick’s Day and the Dáil centenary involving St John Fisher College in the city of Rochester.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy declared a property in his register of interests in Irishtown, Dublin while former minister Frances Fitzgerald declared part-ownership of a rented property in Cratloe, Co Clare.

Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea added two new investments to his portfolio with the purchase of shares in Gardenia Technologies and Syzygy Aviation International.

His party colleague, Robert Troy, also declared that an unlet office he part-owns in Co Westmeath is to be converted to apartments. He said: “While not required to declare, in the interest of transparency, my business partner is in receipt of an email indicating the Local Authority’s intention to acquire apartments on completion.”