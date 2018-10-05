Michael Creed says agri foods to be hit hardest by Brexit

The Agriculture Minister says the agri-food sector will be hardest hit by Brexit.

Michael Creed has been speaking at an event in Cork today aimed at getting Ireland Brexit-ready.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed

Over 370 business representatives along with various state agencies were in attendance at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Minister Creed told C103 News the agri-food sector will be most affected by Britain's departure from the EU:

"We exported in 2017 about €5.5 billion worth of agri foods to the UK.

"What's not often understood is we are also the UK's biggest market," he added.

