Home»Breaking News»ireland

Michael Creed says agri foods to be hit hardest by Brexit

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 10:01 PM

The Agriculture Minister says the agri-food sector will be hardest hit by Brexit.

Michael Creed has been speaking at an event in Cork today aimed at getting Ireland Brexit-ready.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed

Over 370 business representatives along with various state agencies were in attendance at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Minister Creed told C103 News the agri-food sector will be most affected by Britain's departure from the EU:

"We exported in 2017 about €5.5 billion worth of agri foods to the UK.

"What's not often understood is we are also the UK's biggest market," he added.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Michael CreedAgricultureBrexit

Related Articles

Coveney slams ‘crazy’ border comments by arch-Brexiteers

Simon Coveney heads 'collective effort' to get Irish business Brexit ready

European court fast-tracks Brexit reversal case for hearing next month

George Mitchell urges politicians to avoid hard border in Ireland

More in this Section

Homeless man tells court he carried knife because people kept stealing cup he used for begging

Fundraising campaign underway for family of Latvian man who drowned in Kerry

Men accounted for nearly 80% of suicides last year, new figures

Donald Tusk says a Canada-style Brexit deal is still on the table after Varadkar meeting


Breaking Stories

The best foods to eat for a good night's sleep

5 ways the film Book Club can inspire happiness later in life

5 of the world’s top gourmet experiences

Live music review: Oh Rourke - oh man

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »