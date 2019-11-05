News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Men's Shedders arrive in Killarney to tackle invasive rhododendron

By Anne Lucey
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 04:44 PM

"Shedders" from the Irish Men's Sheds Association throughout the island have arrived in Killarney for an old-style 'meitheal' - but instead of cutting hay or turf, the men’s organisation is tackling the scourge of invasive rhododendron in the Killarney National Park.

Introduced in the nineteenth century as ground cover for shooting parties alongside the woodlands of the old estates, rhododendron ponticum, a Black sea native, has taken over huge areas of the 10,000-hectare Killarney National Park.

The rhododendron has created jungles in remoter areas but the infestation has now badly affected some of the most popular walkways in the biosphere reserve.

This morning saw up to fifty men’s shed volunteers from North Belfast to Killarney join with rangers from the Killarney National Park and locals for a concentrated attack in the Blue Pool area in Muckross where a walk for the visually-impaired is now overgrown.

Constructed by the Killarney Soroptimists women’s group over 20 years ago, the walkway has become unusable because of the spread of the rhododendron through the oak and beech woods of the Cloghereen area.

The volunteers will spend two days clearing the paths in the Blue Pool.

“This is a highly visible, very prominent site. People will use this area and what the men’s shed group do this week will be of lasting future benefit,” said Johnny McGuire of Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism of the Killarney Mountain Meitheal group.

The group which grew out of the Tidy Towns network helps with clearing the invasive plant during the winter months.

It is the third year men’s sheds have arrived in Killarney to help in the rhododendron clearance.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Michael Gleeson said the impact of the men’s sheds movement and its “good deeds” was an exemplar “for a hopefully ever-better Ireland for all”.

The Killarney project was the highlight of the year for the association, Barry Sheridan of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association said.

“For us, this is a highlight of the year”, he said.

Ten Killarney hotels are providing accommodation to members on the rhododendron clearance project and restaurants are also sponsoring meals.

Formed in January 2011, the men’s shed movement is made up of stand-alone sheds, all of which aim to maintain and improve the well-being of members. It is present now throughout the island of Ireland.

