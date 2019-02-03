NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Meeting over Abbey Theatre dispute seen as 'a positive first step'

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 07:21 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A meeting between a group of representative artists and management from the Abbey Theatre in Dublin has been described as "a positive and productive first step".

A group representing those who signed an open letter to the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan met management on Friday.

More than 300 people from the Irish theatre community signed the letter last month over how the theatre is being run.

READ MORE: Fans react to Ireland's opening Six Nations loss to England

The letter was signed by actors, directors, playwrights and agents and designers and detailed their "deep concern and dissatisfaction " with how the Abbey is being operated since its Directors Neil Murray and Graham McLaren were appointed in 2016.

The 312 signatories said that the situation for the Irish theatre community is "critical".

Following Friday's meeting, both sides have agreed on a process of bilateral meetings to deal with the issues raised in the open letter about the Abbey.

An initial timeframe for this process has been agreed and by the end of April a report on progress will be prepared.


KEYWORDS

Abbey TheatreMeetingJosepha Madigan

Related Articles

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Lesley Joseph to reprise role of Miss Hannigan in Annie UK tour

Paul Whitehouse joins Only Fools And Horses musical in first-look cast photos

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...

Body found in search for missing Irish man in Spain

Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Ballymun

Unionists need to start planning for united Ireland, Sinn Féin says


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »