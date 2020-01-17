News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
May trial scheduled for councillor accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in Cork

Diarmaid O Cadhla
By Liam Heylin
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 10:39 PM

The case against a councillor accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in Cork almost three years ago has been scheduled for trial at Cork District Court on May 11.

It was indicated to Judge Mary Cashin that the case was to be listed for hearing by a judge who is fluent in the Irish language.

Inspector Pat Murphy said, “We have a date now – May 11 in Court 2 for hearing.”

The judge was told it was anticipated that the case could take a full day.

Diarmaid O Cadhla, of 8 Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, faces five counts of criminal damage to street signs at three separate locations in Cork city.

He is charged with two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Road, two counts of criminal damage at Victoria Cross and one count of criminal damage at Victoria Street, Military Hill, in Cork city on February 2, 2017.

Defence barrister, Pat Barrett, has previously represented the accused.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said co-accused, Thomas O’Connor, from 44 Mangerton Close, the Glen, wanted to have his case heard in English.

Judge Mary Cashin was told that the third defendant Tony Walsh, from 25 Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough, represented by Pat Horan, solicicitor, also wanted to have his case dealt with in English.

A group called Cork Street Names Campaign was set up to have streets in Cork named after the British queen renamed.

They describe the naming of streets after Queen Victoria as an insult to the dignity of the famine victims.

All three defendants are aged in their fifties.

