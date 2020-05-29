News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Mattie McGrath: Self-isolation rules for arrivals in Ireland are 'nonsensical'

Mattie McGrath: Self-isolation rules for arrivals in Ireland are 'nonsensical'
The Independent TD disagrees strongly with the coronavirus restrictions at airports and ports in Ireland.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 01:13 PM

Self-isolation rules for those arriving in the country have been labelled farcical by an Independent TD.

Mattie McGrath said it sends out the wrong message to the business community abroad, as the country starts to reopen.

He has called on the government to kick start the economy.

People now have to provide their address and contact details when they arrive at airports and ports.

Deputy McGrath said it is too late to be introducing these measures.

He says: "This introduction of a 14-day quarantine is nonsensical because it is too late."

Mr McGrath says the quarantine will have an impact on business investment in Ireland and that the regulation sends the wrong "vibe."

He also says that the measures cannot be enforced.

READ MORE

Sinn Féin draft plans for affordable housing scheme

More on this topic

Creche owners in Ireland say many will not reopen unless funding is increased amid Covid-19Creche owners in Ireland say many will not reopen unless funding is increased amid Covid-19

EASA in agreement with Ryanair's Michael O'Leary that passengers now safe to fly amid Covid-19EASA in agreement with Ryanair's Michael O'Leary that passengers now safe to fly amid Covid-19

Famous tourist sites remain closed as lockdown rules are easedFamous tourist sites remain closed as lockdown rules are eased

Majority of those who died with Covid-19 had underlying condition, figures revealMajority of those who died with Covid-19 had underlying condition, figures reveal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up