Mattie McGrath: Self-isolation rules for arrivals in Ireland are 'nonsensical'

Self-isolation rules for those arriving in the country have been labelled farcical by an Independent TD.

Mattie McGrath said it sends out the wrong message to the business community abroad, as the country starts to reopen.

He has called on the government to kick start the economy.

People now have to provide their address and contact details when they arrive at airports and ports.

Deputy McGrath said it is too late to be introducing these measures.

He says: "This introduction of a 14-day quarantine is nonsensical because it is too late."

Mr McGrath says the quarantine will have an impact on business investment in Ireland and that the regulation sends the wrong "vibe."

He also says that the measures cannot be enforced.