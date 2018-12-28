NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mary Robinson describes Emirati princess not seen since March as a 'troubled young woman'

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 09:45 AM

Mary Robinson has described an Emirati princess who had been feared missing as a 'troubled young woman who needed psychiatric help'.

The former president has been pictured with the 33-year-old, who hadn't been seen in months, and says she's in the loving care of her family.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum failed in an attempt to escape Dubai earlier this year, claiming she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her family.

Human rights groups had raised concerns about her safety because she hadn't been seen in public or heard from since she was returned home in March.


People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

