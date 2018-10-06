Marriage Counselling Centre refuses services to gay couples

The Cork Marriage Counselling Centre (CMCC) is to have its funding withdrawn by Tusla because it is refusing to cater to same-sex couples.

It is understood that talks between the Tusla, the child and family agency and the CMCC have concluded, with the counselling service informing Tusla that it cannot comply with some of the requirements of the service level agreement because of the terms of its constitution.

The CMCC is a service of Cork & Ross Social Services and has been working with couples since the 1970s.

It receives between €250,000 and €300,000 a year in funding from Tusla, but the arrangement is now at an end, even though the CMCC has been dealing with a steady stream of clients.

Funding is provided on the basis of recipients signing up to service level agreements. Whereas in the past these were general in nature, recent versions have been more specific to reflect changes in legislation, including the passing of the marriage equality referendum in 2015.

It is the most recent change that appears to be a sticking point for the CMCC. The Irish Examiner understands that its own founding constitution prevents it from offering its services to same-sex couples, with the result that it has not been able to sign up to the service level agreement.

The CMCC said it wanted to speak with its 11 staff members and would not be making any comment at this time.

Tusla said it would not be commenting on the case, but offered some general points relating to service level agreements.

A spokesperson for Tusla said: “Tusla recognises the need to have all counselling service providers in the community and voluntary sector operating from the same service level agreement, and the importance of public-funded services operating services which are accessible to everyone.

“This is why Tusla advocated for the inclusion of this requirement in 2018 service level agreements, to ensure that service providers who receive public money to deliver services abide by Ireland’s equality legislation.”

“Following consultations, Tusla’s service level agreement for 2018 was sent to all relevant service providers.”

The agreement clearly stipulates that services providers must “ensure that the services are accessible to people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, recognising the diversity of needs of people, including specific needs, from urban, regional and remote areas; and not discriminate on the grounds of gender, civil, or family status, age, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or membership of the Traveller Community”.

Tusla inserted this requirement into its 2018 agreements with a view to ensuring that all service providers who receive public money deliver services complying with equality legislation.

Its corporate plan 2018-2020 emphasises the corporate values of trust, respect, empathy, and integrity, and says “ensuring equality is inherent in all services we provide, either directly or externally commissioned”.