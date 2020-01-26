News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Many students choosing to study at third level in home county

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 09:04 AM

Students in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway are more likely to stay within their own county to study at third level.

That is according to the latest School League Table published in today's Sunday Independent.

The latest data shows that many Leaving Cert students are choosing a college or university close to home.

More than 90 per cent of those in Dublin stay in the capital to study while UCC and CIT account for 78 per cent of all Cork students who go on to third level.

Almost three-quarters of Galways students attend NUIG or GMIT and two-thirds of Leaving Cert pupils in Limerick go on to UL or LIT.

In the south-east more than half of sixth year students progressed to WIT while 23 per cent of their Kilkenny counterparts also attended the Waterford Institute.

In Donegal 43% of students stayed in the county and studied at Letterkenny IT while IT Kerry took in almost a quarter of Kerry students.

That figure is the same in Kildare where 24 per cent of students study in Maynooth University.

Athlone IT is the most popular for people from Westmeath, Offaly and Longford.

Louth pupils account for 23 per cent staying within the county to study at Dundalk IT.

