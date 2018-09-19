Man who was ‘saved by recession’ urges cancer checks

A former cancer sufferer says the recession saved his life.

Stephen Fegan was working as a bricklayer in Cork when building activity started to slow down.

Noticing that work was dropping off in late 2008 Stephen decided to go ahead with a hernia operation he had been putting off for some time.

Stephen was admitted to the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork for the procedure. While there he asked doctors to check a lump the size of a jelly bean in his neck.

When the lump was surgically removed, it was found to be cancerous and much bigger than he thought.

“I had it for about six months but it wasn’t causing me any discomfort,” he recalled.

Stephen began a course of aggressive treatment, during which he had to get blood transfusions and lost three and a half stone.

It was two years before he felt better.

Stephen, 63, who lives in Midleton, Co Cork, with his wife, Miriam, is playing a leading role in the launch today of Mouth Cancer Awareness Day.

This year, Mouth, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Ireland, together with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, are working to raise awareness of the disease.

“I’ve been clear for nine years now, but I get checked every six months,” said Stephen.

“It was a hernia that got me into hospital.

“As my wife says, the recession saved my life.”

The father of two adult children and grandfather of one advises anyone with concerns to arrange a check-up as soon as possible, as the earlier the cancer is caught, the better.

Every year, around 700 cases of mouth, head, and neck cancer are detected and there are 100 or more deaths — that is almost two people every week.

Although not as well known as other cancers, mouth cancer kills more Irish people than skin melanoma.

Eleanor O’Sullivan, a senior lecturer in oral surgery at Cork University Dental School and Hospital, was involved in treating Stephen.

“This year’s campaign is putting a particular emphasis on men who have not attended their local dentist for a while,” said Dr O’Sullivan.

“We’re encouraging them to attend their dentist or doctor if they have any concerns and to have regular dental check-ups even if they have no remaining natural teeth.”

About half of all mouth cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage, according to the National Cancer Registry in Ireland.

The president of the Irish Dental Association, Kieran O’Connor, said the that signs and symptoms of mouth cancer might include a sore or ulcer in the mouth that does not heal within three weeks.

For more information, see mouthcancerawareness.ie.

Anyone concerned about mouth cancer can speak with a specialist nurse in confidence by calling the National Cancer Helpline on Freephone 1800 200 700.