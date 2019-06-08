Man tries to set public area of Cork garda station on fire with aerosol can and lighter

A man has been arrested after an arson attack inside a Cork garda station early this morning.

The incident occurred at Togher garda station on the southside of the city at around 2am when a man in his 20s entered the garda station carrying an aerosol can and a lighter.

He attempted to set the public office area of the station alight.

Considerable damage was done to the station which remains closed this morning to facilitate a detailed forensic examination by scenes of crime officers.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The man, in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Togher garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesperson said investigations ongoing.