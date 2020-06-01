News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man seriously injured after hitting submerged rock while jumping into sea in Cork

Air Rescue and ambulances at the scene at Nohoval where a man is reported to have jumped to the water and hit a rock.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, June 01, 2020 - 05:49 PM

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he hit a submerged rock while jumping into the ocean from sea cliffs in Cork.

The man, 35, suffered suspected spinal injuries during the coasteering incident near Nohoval, east of Kinsale, earlier.

It’s understood that the man was among a group who were jumping from cliffs into the ocean, known to locals as a treacherous cove area, this afternoon.

He was wearing a wetsuit and appears to have been well prepared for the adventure activity.

But the alarm was raised at around 2.20pm when he jumped from a height of about 30ft from a 50m sea stack and struck underwater rocks.

He was reported to be conscious and clinging to rocks a few yards off shore, complaining of severe back pain and unable to move.

Efforts to bring him ashore using a kayak proved unsuccessful but friends stayed with him at the base of the cliffs.

A major emergency rescue operation was launched involving the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115, the Kinsale lifeboat crew and HSE paramedics.

The lifeboat crew recovered the man onto a stretcher and brought him ashore at a nearby pier to a waiting ambulance which transferred him to the helicopter which had landed in a field nearby.

The casualty was then flown to Cork Airport for ambulance transfer onwards to Cork University Hospital.

Conditions at sea at the time were dead calm and there was reported to have been a lot of people in the area at the time.

