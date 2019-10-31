Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death

A 63-year-old man from the Czech Republic pleaded guilty yesterday to careless driving causing the death of his friend travelling with him as a front seat passenger at Buttevant, Co Cork, five years ago.

Pavelaka Galba was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to two counts on the indictment against him.

Galba of Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossery, Co Laois, admitted that he drove on November 24, 2014, without due care and attention at Ballybeg West, Buttevant, thereby causing the death of Miroslav Kozel, who was aged 59. Galba also admitted the offence of driving without insurance.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told Galba was extradited in July from the Czech Republic and had been remanded in custody on the charges arising out of the fatal incident in 2014.

Sinéad Behan, defence barrister, said Galba had been suffering from serious health issues.

Donal McCarthy said the prosecution accepted this was the case.

Sentencing was adjourned to November 25.