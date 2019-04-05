Man found with heroin for his own use fined €200

Gardaí suspected heroin was being dealt at a house in Mayfield, Cork, and while nothing was found in a search they did find that the man living there had a small amount of the drug for his own use.

Denis Costello, aged 38, of Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, was living at a house at Ard Bhaile, Mayfield, Cork, at the relevant time. He pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of possessing diamorphine (heroin) for his own use on that date.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke stressed that the offence dated to July 2015 and that Costello had been out of trouble since that time.

He also said Costello had been completely clear of drugs for the past two years and working full time.

He said:

Significantly, there is nothing against him since 2015. He is here by arrangement.

"He went home to Abbeyfeale and got clear of heroin. He is now back working,” he said.

Judge Patricia McNamara noted that the accused had no conviction for drugs in the past. She convicted and fined him €200 yesterday.

Sgt John Kelleher outlined the background to the case: “On July 17, 2015, Garda Caitriona Molloy obtained a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search the defendant’s home at Ard Bhaile following information that alleged he had diamorphine on the premises for the purpose of sale or supply.

“On arrival at 4pm on July 24, gardaí observed Denis Costello leaving Ard Bhaile in his vehicle. Gardaí stopped the vehicle and showed Denis Costello the search warrant and he agreed to accompany them back to the property for the purpose of the search.

“On return to the property, Mr Costello was searched by Detective Garda Liam Finn and he was found in possession of a €50 deal of diamorphine.”

The house was searched under warrant and no drugs were found.