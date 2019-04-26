Man faces trial over alleged €112k mortgage fraud

A 46-year-old man is to stand trial accused of mortgage fraud in Dublin.

Dublin-based German national Daniel Belling was arrested earlier this month by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. He was charged by Detective Garda Niamh Seberry and bailed to appear at Dublin District Court today.

Evidence of his arrest and the procedure of being charged was detailed in a certificate furnished by a court Garda sergeant to Judge Mary Dorgan.

Mr Belling, with an address at Kilkee House, Clare Village, Dublin 17, faced seven charges under the Theft and Fraud Act.

One was for alleged deception of a bank in relation to a €112,500 home loan and there were six counts of using various documents as false instruments at several bank branches.

He was accused of deception of Bank of Ireland Mortgages, in the IFSC, in Dublin, of a €112,500 mortgage for his own gain on March 3, 2014.

He was charged with use of a false AIB bank statement in order to deceive at the Bank of Ireland's Northern Cross branch on July 1, 2013.

Mr Belling, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was also charged with using false AIB statements and a German ID card in his name with a different date of birth on August 26, 2013.

It was alleged on January 19, 2015, he used a false German ID card with another birth date at Bank of Ireland in Coolock Village.

He also has a separate charge for using a payslip and a P60 that were false at Bank of Ireland in Coolock on January 27, 2015 and false Ulster Bank statements, six payslips and a P60 on December 17, 2014.

Mr Belling, was wearing a brown and black Hugo Boss jacket and black trousers for his brief hearing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment meaning his case will be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

He was remanded on continuing bail to appear again at the district court on June 7 next when it is expected he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Legal aid was granted after his lawyer furnished the court with a statement of his means.