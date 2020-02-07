Man dies following assault in Kilkenny

A man who was seriously injured in an assault in Kilkenny yesterday morning has died.

The 46-year-old sustained a head injury during the incident which occurred around 4am at a house on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny city.

He was taken to St Luke's Hospital but died during the night.

A post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were arrested in relation to the assault.

The woman has since been released without charge, while the man remains in custody for further question by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area between 3am and 6am yesterday, to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.