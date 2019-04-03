Man died from haemorrhage and shock at his home in Macroom

A man in his 40s died from haemorrhage and shock after he sustained multiple stab wounds at his home in Macroom, Co Cork, his inquest has heard.

South Cork Coroner's Court heard that Timothy Foley (44) was stabbed several times at his home at Dan Corkery Place in the town on October 8 last year.

Coroner Frank O'Connel was told that gardaí in the town received a call at 1.40am that a man had been injured in his property. Superintendent Joe Moore said gardaí went to the house where they found an injured Timothy Foley.

Paramedics attempted to save his life. However, he was pronounced dead by a local doctor shortly after 3am.

Supt Moore said that an individual was before the courts charged with the murder of Mr Foley. A trial is due to take place in the Central Criminal Court. It is understood that the trial may not take place until mid 2020.

The inquest has been adjourned for mention to 2020 arising out of the court proceedings.

Timothy Foley was well known in Macroom and helped care for his brother Jason after he sustained a serious head injury a number of years ago. He was a native of Clonakilty and moved to Macroom 12 months before his death.