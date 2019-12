Detectives investigating 10 cash machine thefts in Co Antrim have charged a man with conspiracy to steal.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on December 12 and is the fourth man to be charged as part of the police investigation.

It relates to thefts between October last year and earlier this month, including one recently of two ATMs at a supermarket in Antrim.

Prosecutors will review the charge against the 32-year-old.