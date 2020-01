A 40-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man in Co Armagh.

Nathan Gibson, 25, was found fatally injured on a lakeside towpath in Craigavon on Thursday night.

A man was arrested and questioned by police and on Sunday was charged with Mr Gibson’s murder.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today.

Police have appealed for information about where Mr Gibson had been on Thursday between the hours of 5.30pm and 11.30pm.