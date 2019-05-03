NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man caught with 'apple-paring' knife spared jail on condition he leaves country

By Liam Heylin
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 06:04 PM

A Romanian man caught in possession of a knife claimed he only had it for paring apples and today he was given a one-month jail term - suspended on condition that he would leave the country.

Valentin Lostun, 47, of an apartment at 52 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to three charges when he appeared at Cork District Court. Those charges were of shoplifting on one occasion; begging on another; and carrying a knife, contrary to the Offensive Weapons Act.

His solicitor, Eddie Burke, said: “He was using the knife for paring apples and whatnot.”

Mr Burke added in relation to the Romanian defendant: “He trots out the comment one often hears that it is not illegal to have them in his home country.”

Mr Burke said that the defendant has been in and out of accommodation with the Simon community in Cork but that now he is not drinking and is being supported by friends and living with friends.

However, on further instructions during the case Mr Burke said the accused had just indicated that he has a travel ticket to leave Ireland today and is anxious to return home for good.

READ MORE

Cork GP: More deaths from superbugs than cancer by 2050

Judge John King said the most serious charge faced by Lostun was the count in respect of the knife. The judge said he would impose a one-month jail term suspended on condition that the defendant would leave the country immediately and not return in the next two years.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the offences. He said, “At 12.50pm on April 15, 2018 Valentin Lostun entered Lidl on Cornmarket Street and selected alcohol valued at €13 and left the store, passing all points of payment without offering same.”

In the course of a routine search at the time of his arrest at Lidl a knife was found in his possession.

Sergeant Davis said: “On November 5, 2018 at 3pm Valentin Lostun was on Nano Nagle Bridge, and was actively begging and blocking the free passage of pedestrians. The bridge was busy at the time and he was arrested for the offence."

The charge stated that on April 15, 2018 he had a knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

When the judge imposed the one-month suspended jail term he said he would take the other charges, namely the begging and shoplifting, into consideration.

READ MORE

Varadkar rules out offering ESB a second bite at broadband roll-out

More on this topic

Ruth Morrissey: Hopes 'women who are left' won't have to bring CervicalCheck cases before High Court

Garda tells murder trial that he found deceased lying on back with blood around his left armpit

Anorexic woman who believes she is grossly obese will be tube fed in 'very sad case'

Jail for banned driver who left two seriously hurt and 'calmly' drove away with screaming child in back of car

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Suspended sentences for teens who had sex with autistic girl, 14

Judge overrules Tusla decision not to put troubled teen in special care

Boy loses case over treatment after Oberstown 'standoff'

ODCE opposes disclosure of INM inspectors interim report


Lifestyle

As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow

What we learned at Music Cork

Could green roofs offer a solution to urban environmental challenges?

How to make Kay Plunkett-Hogge’s classic green chicken curry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »