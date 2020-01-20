News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man caught driving stolen car down 'The 52 Steps' in Cork city during high-speed chase sent to prison

Man caught driving stolen car down 'The 52 Steps' in Cork city during high-speed chase sent to prison
A view of 'The 52 Steps' in Fair Hill, Cork. Photo: Google Maps
By Liam Heylin
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 06:50 PM

Gardaí got numerous calls about a stolen car being driven at speed around the northside of Cork city in morning traffic in an incident where the Volkswagen was driven down “The 52 Steps”.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Volkswagen Passat was driven across Gurranabraher, Fairhill, Sun Valley Drive and down to Watercourse Road where it was driven at speed onto the forecourt of O’Reilly’s garage and around the back of the premises.

At the height of the driving escapade the car was driven down the pedestrian amenity in Fairhill known locally as “The 52 Steps”.

Tony Caufield of 221 Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, admitted driving the stolen car and to related counts of dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Judge Carol Ann Ní Chúllacháin sentenced him to seven months in jail at Cork District Court and banned him from driving for a period of six years.

Sergeant Davis said the incident occurred at around 9am on November 30, 2019, when gardaí received numerous phone calls alerting them to the dangerous driving of the car around the north side of the city.

“At O’Reilly’s filling station he drove onto the forecourt and around the back of the premises. Gardaí set up a patrol car on the other side of the building in an attempt to block him,” Sgt. Davis said.

He drove at speed in the direction of the garda vehicle, narrowly avoiding the garda car.

In the course of the escapade the car was driven against a one-way traffic flow and against red lights.

By the time the Passat stopped at Dominic Street three young men fled on foot from the car and ran in the direction of Pope’s Quay.

Caufield was soon found hiding behind two parked cars on Pope’s Quay. He was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher garda station.

Sgt. Davis said the car had been stolen two days earlier in Ballinlough. He had seven previous convictions for driving stolen cars.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the 23-year-old acknowledged an untreated addiction difficulty. Caufield had addressed his addictions but only sporadically.

“He apologises to his own family for what he has put them through. His long-term plan is to move out of Ireland and make a fresh start,” Mr Buttimer said.

READ MORE

Man jailed for sexual abuse of young cousin who thought it was 'normal part of everyday life' for six years

More on this topic

Assault charges against UK retail tycoon Philip Green dropped by US prosecutorsAssault charges against UK retail tycoon Philip Green dropped by US prosecutors

Concerns Cork schools availing of unqualified speech and language therapists Concerns Cork schools availing of unqualified speech and language therapists

Man jailed for sexual abuse of young cousin who thought it was 'normal part of everyday life' for six yearsMan jailed for sexual abuse of young cousin who thought it was 'normal part of everyday life' for six years

The dog feed was 'infested with maggots' - Man jailed after admitting 30 cases of animal crueltyThe dog feed was 'infested with maggots' - Man jailed after admitting 30 cases of animal cruelty


courtCorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

I’ve been seeing my boyfriend for a year and we still only have sex at his place because he insists on freshly laundered, ironed sheets on a perfectly-made bed. We both have to shower first. Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity and my untidy bedroom?Sex Files: Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »