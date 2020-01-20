Man caught driving stolen car down 'The 52 Steps' in Cork city during high-speed chase sent to prison

Gardaí got numerous calls about a stolen car being driven at speed around the northside of Cork city in morning traffic in an incident where the Volkswagen was driven down “The 52 Steps”.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Volkswagen Passat was driven across Gurranabraher, Fairhill, Sun Valley Drive and down to Watercourse Road where it was driven at speed onto the forecourt of O’Reilly’s garage and around the back of the premises.

At the height of the driving escapade the car was driven down the pedestrian amenity in Fairhill known locally as “The 52 Steps”.

Tony Caufield of 221 Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, admitted driving the stolen car and to related counts of dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Judge Carol Ann Ní Chúllacháin sentenced him to seven months in jail at Cork District Court and banned him from driving for a period of six years.

Sergeant Davis said the incident occurred at around 9am on November 30, 2019, when gardaí received numerous phone calls alerting them to the dangerous driving of the car around the north side of the city.

“At O’Reilly’s filling station he drove onto the forecourt and around the back of the premises. Gardaí set up a patrol car on the other side of the building in an attempt to block him,” Sgt. Davis said.

He drove at speed in the direction of the garda vehicle, narrowly avoiding the garda car.

In the course of the escapade the car was driven against a one-way traffic flow and against red lights.

By the time the Passat stopped at Dominic Street three young men fled on foot from the car and ran in the direction of Pope’s Quay.

Caufield was soon found hiding behind two parked cars on Pope’s Quay. He was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher garda station.

Sgt. Davis said the car had been stolen two days earlier in Ballinlough. He had seven previous convictions for driving stolen cars.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the 23-year-old acknowledged an untreated addiction difficulty. Caufield had addressed his addictions but only sporadically.

“He apologises to his own family for what he has put them through. His long-term plan is to move out of Ireland and make a fresh start,” Mr Buttimer said.