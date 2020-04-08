News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested in Kerry for money laundering offences

CAB and the Gardaí conducted a search of 19 homes and businesses over 2 years ago. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 10:49 AM

A man in his fifties has been arrested in Kerry for money laundering offences relating to a major search that took place over 2 years ago.

The offences are contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

On November 21, 2017, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raided 19 homes and businesses and seized a number of documents relating to money laundering offences.

The operation was conducted by CAB and Gardaí from the Killarney district.

The man was arrested and charged this morning and is due before Tralee District Court.

