Home»ireland

Man arrested in Clare in connection with 'PhoneWatch' scam

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in Co Clare in relation to a fraud incident in Limerick.

Gardaí received a report that a man had called to a house claiming to work for PhoneWatch. The man offered the homeowner an upgrade to their security system for a fee, which they agreed to.

The transaction was completed but the homeowner was given back a different bank card. The real bank card was then used later that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM.

An investigation was carried out by gardaí and a man in his 20s was arrested this morning in Co Clare.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have received other reports of this type of fraud occurring in recent days and investigators are liaising with gardaí in Cork and Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their local Garda Station.

"If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately," said Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leetch.

"Genuine tradespeople or a salesperson won’t be offended by any queries the gardaí may make.”

