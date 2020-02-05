News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested by gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal frauds

Man arrested by gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal frauds
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 09:27 AM

Gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal frauds have arrested a man.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the 35-year-old in the Dublin 15 area during an operation on Tuesday.

The man was detained in Lucan Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí said in a statement that: "The investigation into transaction reversal frauds was reported by a financial institution in the Dublin 18 area on the 13th January 2020.

"It was reported that between the 8th and the 10th of January 2020, 18 ATM machines were targeted resulting in the theft of money from customer’s accounts and damage to the ATMs."

READ MORE

Unruly UCC students hit with €11k in fines

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating after body of man found in Slieve Bloom mountainsGardaí investigating after body of man found in Slieve Bloom mountains

Man remains in custody in connection with suspected mortgage fraudMan remains in custody in connection with suspected mortgage fraud

One garda fined €5.7k for beIng drunk on duty among 57 found to have breached discipline last yearOne garda fined €5.7k for beIng drunk on duty among 57 found to have breached discipline last year

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Ennis Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Ennis


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Report suggests slight fall in rents for first time since 2012Report suggests slight fall in rents for first time since 2012

High Court injunction against Ballinamore asylum centre protestors struck outHigh Court injunction against Ballinamore asylum centre protestors struck out

'We want to see the change advance': Bríd Smith calls on Sinn Féin to 'look left' with possible coalition'We want to see the change advance': Bríd Smith calls on Sinn Féin to 'look left' with possible coalition

One garda fined €5.7k for beIng drunk on duty among 57 found to have breached discipline last yearOne garda fined €5.7k for beIng drunk on duty among 57 found to have breached discipline last year


Lifestyle

Nothing says celebration like the pop of a bottle, a glass of fizz.Love bubbles: Top 8 alcohol-free sparklers

Aileen Lee talks with woodturner William McHutcheon.Board games: Meet woodturner William McHutcheon

What you need to know about the latest trend in brows.What’s brow lamination? Everyone’s talking about this grooming treatment

A festival showcasing young orchestral musicians in Ireland was one of the first items on the agenda of the newly formed Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) in 1994.The Cork man leading a festival of musical youth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »