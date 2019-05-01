Man arrested as CAB conduct 18 searches in Kildare and Dublin

The Kinahan crime cartel has been hit in a major operation led by the Criminal Assets Bureau, involving 18 searches in Dublin and Kildare.

A well-known criminal from the Crumlin area of south Dublin is the main target of the operation, which was carried out this morning and involved several armed units.

The drug boss is a senior lieutenant in the cartel and was previously a major figure in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A Garda statement said that documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and were being examined by CAB officers.

“Evidence of considerable expenditure on a number of homes in the Dublin area has been obtained and analysed by an expert on behalf of CAB,” the statement said.

In addition, gardaí recovered:

Seven rolex watches;

A 152 Nissan X-Trail SUV and a 141 Landrover Discovery;

A GPS Tracker;

An assortment of designer clothing

The operation was carried out by CAB along with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

They were assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), DMR Armed Support Unit, Kildare Armed Support Unit, District Detective Unit DMR South, the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

The statement said the operation was targeting “the assets and activities of an international Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

In total, 18 searches were conducted in counties Dublin, mainly in Crumlin and neighbouring Walkinstown, and Kildare. Nine were homes.

The operation is ongoing.