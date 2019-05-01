NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested as CAB conduct 18 searches in Kildare and Dublin

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 11:05 AM

The Kinahan crime cartel has been hit in a major operation led by the Criminal Assets Bureau, involving 18 searches in Dublin and Kildare.

A well-known criminal from the Crumlin area of south Dublin is the main target of the operation, which was carried out this morning and involved several armed units.

The drug boss is a senior lieutenant in the cartel and was previously a major figure in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A Garda statement said that documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and were being examined by CAB officers.

“Evidence of considerable expenditure on a number of homes in the Dublin area has been obtained and analysed by an expert on behalf of CAB,” the statement said.

In addition, gardaí recovered:

  • Seven rolex watches;
  • A 152 Nissan X-Trail SUV and a 141 Landrover Discovery;
  • A GPS Tracker;
  • An assortment of designer clothing

The operation was carried out by CAB along with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

They were assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), DMR Armed Support Unit, Kildare Armed Support Unit, District Detective Unit DMR South, the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

The statement said the operation was targeting “the assets and activities of an international Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

In total, 18 searches were conducted in counties Dublin, mainly in Crumlin and neighbouring Walkinstown, and Kildare. Nine were homes.

The operation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Coillte to spend €100,000 clearing up 600 tonnes of waste in two sites

More on this topic

New car registrations rise for April, while car prices rise and insurance falls

Graham Norton is being replaced on the Graham Norton Show and here’s why

El Salvador president says gangs are trying to force his successor to negotiate

Corbyn in new anti-Semitism row over century-old book

More in this Section

Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

Butcher bear-hug delays bag thief

Man dies in Carlow car crash

Gardaí investigating incident where shots were fired outside Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »