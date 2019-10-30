News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested and charged in connection with burglary and theft from car

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his late teens in relation to a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary.

On the morning of October 28, Gardaí received a report of a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square.

Following a preliminary investigation by detectives and uniform Gardaí from the Clonmel District, a man in his late teens was arrested on October 29 and also found to be in possession of a knife.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due in court this morning.

TOPIC: Gardai

