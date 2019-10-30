Man arrested and charged in connection with burglary and theft from car

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his late teens in relation to a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary.

On the morning of October 28, Gardaí received a report of a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square.

Following a preliminary investigation by detectives and uniform Gardaí from the Clonmel District, a man in his late teens was arrested on October 29 and also found to be in possession of a knife.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due in court this morning.