NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 03:45 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A man in his 60s has been arrested after stolen property, including various car parts, were discovered by gardaí in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí investigating the theft of a car from Dublin yesterday carried out searches at a premises in Castleblayney this morning.

The car was recovered, along with a large number of car parts.

Gardaí, along with Revenue Customers Officers, the ISPCA and local authorities, are continuing to search the site.

The man is currently detained at Castleblayney Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Some of the car parts found by gardai. Photo: An Garda Síochána/ Facebook


KEYWORDS

GardaiMonaghan

More on this topic

Man arrested in connection with criminal damage and assaults following eviction in Roscommon

Two men due in court in connection with burglaries in Wexford and Wicklow

Indonesia sentences British woman to six months for slapping official

Call to lock cars after spate of thefts

More in this Section

Garda found not guilty of deception after only witness said sum of money was lent and repaid

DUP MP Sammy Wilson brands Tusk a 'devilish, trident-wielding, euro maniac'

Mary Lou McDonald presses May for referendum on Irish unity

Couple find 4,500-year-old arrowhead on trail in Cork


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »