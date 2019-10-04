Man and woman charged with child cruelty and neglect

A 54-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman arrested earlier today are to face trial on charges relating to child cruelty and neglect.

The two accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested at a garda station at 9am this morning.

The man and woman were each charged with four counts.

The court heard these were "additional charges" arising out of an ongoing investigation, after both accused had originally appeared before a court on June 8, 2019.

The eight counts in total are alleged to have occurred at a named location, on dates between, August 18, 2014 and April 28, 2016.

A strict court order, imposed last June, was extended today, banning the media from reporting the location of the court, the location of the alleged offences as well as reporting the identities of the accused parties and the alleged victims.

The two accused were remanded to appear in court again on November 21.