NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man admits threatening and assaulting young woman in Cork

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 10:10 PM

A man confessed yesterday to assault causing harm to a young woman in Cork, and threatening to kill her.

Josef Stanic, aged 26, who is from Croatia and was living at McSwiney Villas, Gurranabraher, was arraigned yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Sentencing was adjourned by Judge Brian O’Callaghan until May 28. A victim impact statement is to be prepared.

Stanic pleaded guilty to counts including assault causing harm to Tanja Kosnika at Cathedral Road on Monday, January 7, and threatening to kill her. Detective Garda Brian Murphy said one of the main worries gardaí had was the nature of the threat allegedly made by Stanic, namely, “I will kill you now or I will kill you in ten years time.”

READ MORE

€3bn National Broadband Plan will provide broadband to over 540,000 homes

The defendant also pleaded guilty yesterday to two related counts of assaulting the same woman and producing a knife during that alleged assault on December 7, 2018, at McSwiney Villas.

“Mr Stanic said he followed her on a number of occasions and had an unhealthy relationship with her. He admits he checks her home on a daily basis. He said he waited two to three hours outside her home prior to attacking her,” the detective alleged.

In the witness box, Stanic said he understood the garda concerns about him being on bail but added, “I could guarantee to the judge there will be no further contact.”

He said he was on heroin for one month a year ago and was on methadone to get off heroin for 11 months. He said when questioned at Cork District Court that maybe the heroin was causing him to feel jealousy.

There was some disagreement over whether or not the accused had ever been in a relationship with the complainant. He was refused bail.

More on this topic

€100k welfare fraudster to be sentenced July

R Kelly’s solicitor demands celebrity lawyer’s texts and emails at court hearing

Eleven men charged with dangerous driving during Rally of the Lakes in Killarney

Woman said voices in her head made her kill flatmate, trial hears

More in this Section

'What we need now is all the facts' - Labour leader calls for Broadband Plan to be delayed

ODCE court application relating to FAI documents adjourned until Thursday

Lusitania wreck gifted to Old Head Signal Tower in hope to create 'living museum' to the tragedy

Gavin O'Reilly fears his private medical data may have been accessed in alleged INM data breach, court hears


Lifestyle

GameTech: Mortal Kombat 11 is as relevant as the original

Festival review: Towers and Tales at Lismore Castle

New book by Bret Easton Ellis challenges the Trump-baiters and public shamers

Sustainable Style: A better way to get your fashion hit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »