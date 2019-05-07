Man admits threatening and assaulting young woman in Cork

A man confessed yesterday to assault causing harm to a young woman in Cork, and threatening to kill her.

Josef Stanic, aged 26, who is from Croatia and was living at McSwiney Villas, Gurranabraher, was arraigned yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Sentencing was adjourned by Judge Brian O’Callaghan until May 28. A victim impact statement is to be prepared.

Stanic pleaded guilty to counts including assault causing harm to Tanja Kosnika at Cathedral Road on Monday, January 7, and threatening to kill her. Detective Garda Brian Murphy said one of the main worries gardaí had was the nature of the threat allegedly made by Stanic, namely, “I will kill you now or I will kill you in ten years time.”

The defendant also pleaded guilty yesterday to two related counts of assaulting the same woman and producing a knife during that alleged assault on December 7, 2018, at McSwiney Villas.

“Mr Stanic said he followed her on a number of occasions and had an unhealthy relationship with her. He admits he checks her home on a daily basis. He said he waited two to three hours outside her home prior to attacking her,” the detective alleged.

In the witness box, Stanic said he understood the garda concerns about him being on bail but added, “I could guarantee to the judge there will be no further contact.”

He said he was on heroin for one month a year ago and was on methadone to get off heroin for 11 months. He said when questioned at Cork District Court that maybe the heroin was causing him to feel jealousy.

There was some disagreement over whether or not the accused had ever been in a relationship with the complainant. He was refused bail.