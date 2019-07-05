News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 70s, dies after falling from bicycle in Kerry

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 08:59 PM

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating after in his 70s was fatally injured following a fall from his bicycle.

The incident occurred at Lauragh, Co Kerry, approximately 24km from Kenmare, at 4.20pm today.

No other person or vehicle involved.

The man's body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. The stretch of road is closed and diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Kenmare Garda Station on 064-6641177, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Crypt to reopen after theft of 800-year-old mummy’s head

More on this topic

US authorities warn citizens not to attend Longitude Festival

Crypt to reopen after theft of 800-year-old mummy’s head

The rise and rise of Irish designer Richard Malone

Stock markets turn lower as timing of global interest rate cuts put in doubt

Kerry

More in this Section

'I am not trying to exaggerate': Cork man dramatically withdraws claim for damages against Clare pub

Woman jailed for kicking pregnant woman in stomach in 'reprehensible' assault

Govt accused of 'utter hypocrisy' after blocking Bill banning oil and gas exploration

Clare teen defiled girl, 15, during sleepover in tent, court hears


Lifestyle

The rise and rise of Irish designer Richard Malone

Wish List: Products and experiences for summer

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »