News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 67, assaulted granddaughter

Man, 67, assaulted granddaughter
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 05:00 AM

A 67-year-old man was yesterday remanded in custody when he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting his granddaughter over a two-year period from when she was aged 11.

The accused cannot be named as it would lead inevitably to the identification of the victim.

He was arraigned after the call-over of cases from Co Cork at the outset of the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to 12 sample counts of sexually assaulting his granddaughter on a 60-count indictment.

Imelda Kelly, prosecution barrister, said they were representative of 60 counts over a period of time and she applied to have the accused remanded in custody pending sentence.

Alice Fawsitt, for the defence, applied for bail.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until November 15 and remanded the accused in custody until then.

He said: “It appears custody is warranted in a case like this where a sentence is inevitable. It may be a case where the length of the sentence is an issue. Full credit must be given to the man that he did plead guilty and that must be of benefit to the victim. She did not have to give evidence in a trial which must be of some ease to her.”

The charges to which the accused man pleaded guilty were all of sexual assault on the same injured party and they occurred on unspecified dates between April 2014 and May 2016.

Full background details on the nature of the crimes and how they came to be detected will be given at the sentencing hearing.

Ms Kelly said that a victim impact statement would also be prepared for the next occasion in three weeks’ time.

More on this topic

Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing deathMan pleads guilty to careless driving causing death

Semen belonging to Donegal rape accused found on alleged victim's underwear, trial hears Semen belonging to Donegal rape accused found on alleged victim's underwear, trial hears

Inquest calls for ice warnings on road where toddler, 3, died in accidentInquest calls for ice warnings on road where toddler, 3, died in accident

Ex-Everton striker Jeffers fined for sending threatening messages to wifeEx-Everton striker Jeffers fined for sending threatening messages to wife


Cork Circuit CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Mental health services putting staff and patients under 'intolerable pressure'Mental health services putting staff and patients under 'intolerable pressure'

Border region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissionerBorder region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissioner

Report: Housing, social welfare and family law matters most important issues to Limerick people in 2018Report: Housing, social welfare and family law matters most important issues to Limerick people in 2018

Almost 600,000 people will be auto-enrolled in retirement saving schemesAlmost 600,000 people will be auto-enrolled in retirement saving schemes


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »