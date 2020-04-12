Man, 60s, in critical condition after being hit by Luas

A man has been critically injured after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin.
It happened on the Ballyogan Road in Carrickmines in the early hours of this morning.
The man, in his 60s, been taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.
The Ballyogan Wood stop on the Green Line is currently closed for a technical examination by gardaí.
Green Line services are operating between Broombridge and The Gallops only due the an incident at Ballyogan Wood . Please see https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J for more information.— Luas (@Luas) April 12, 2020