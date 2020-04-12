News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 60s, in critical condition after being hit by Luas

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 09:04 AM

A man has been critically injured after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin.

It happened on the Ballyogan Road in Carrickmines in the early hours of this morning.

The man, in his 60s, been taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The Ballyogan Wood stop on the Green Line is currently closed for a technical examination by gardaí.

