Man, 60s, dies in crash in Co Sligo

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 09:23 PM

A man has died following a crash between a van and a jeep in Co Sligo.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe, this evening at 7pm.

A male in his 60s who was the sole occupant of the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigations.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

PSNI chief meets businessman Kevin Lunney who was abducted and tortured


CrashSligo

