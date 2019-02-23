Man, 39, dies in hospital after Co Westmeath crash

A man has died after a collision between a car and a pick-up truck in Co Westmeath, gardai said.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Friday on the N55 at Tubberclare, near Glasson.

The driver of the car, a man aged 39, was seriously injured. He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The driver and the passenger of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed as forensic officers conducted an investigation of the crash site but it has since reopened.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Athlone garda station or via the Garda confidential line.- Press Association