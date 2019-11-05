News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 39, dies following shooting in Meath

Man, 39, dies following shooting in Meath
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 07:12 AM

A man has been killed in a shooting in Co Meath last night.

The scene in Bettystown is sealed off pending a technical examination.

The man was shot outside his home in the Castlemartin Estate in Bettystown at around 11.40pm.

The man, 39, received a number of gunshot wounds and was removed by Ambulance to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 1am this morning, Tuesday 5 November 2019.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí in Laytown are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí said a small van was found on fire at Eastham Rd, Bettystown, Co Meath shortly after the shooting.

That scene is also preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to hear from road users with camera footage who were in the area at the time of shooting.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Book of condolence to open for Gay Byrne in Dublin this morning

More on this topic

Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.

Man in hospital following shooting in Tallaght Man in hospital following shooting in Tallaght

Garda rep on border region: 'We are policing with one hand tied behind our backs'Garda rep on border region: 'We are policing with one hand tied behind our backs'

Two drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co KildareTwo drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co Kildare


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »