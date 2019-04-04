Man, 32, missing while on holiday in Tenerife

An Irish man has gone missing while on holiday in Tenerife.

Peter Wilson, 32, went missing shortly after arriving at the popular tourist destination in March.

Peter flew in to Tenerife from Dublin Airport on Friday, March 22 and has not been since the Saturday night/Sunday morning.

His family has appealed on social media for people travelling to or living in the area to go to the authorities either in Tenerife or here in Ireland if they feel they have any information or believe they may have seen Peter.

Peter was staying in the Malibu Park Hotel and he is believed to have spent time in the Costa Adeje and Playa de las Americas areas of the island.

He is approximately 5'8" with hazel/green eyes and dark brown hair.

The family have said that he has distinctive tattoos on his arm of a clock and roses.

"Any sighting is important, your help is vital," his sister said in a post on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said that it is aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.