Man, 29, injured following stabbing in Dublin

A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital following a stabbing in Dublin last night.

The incident took place on the O'Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay at around 11.45pm when the man is understood to have sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to St. James's Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

No arrests have yet been made and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The scene is currently preserved to facilitate a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01- 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.