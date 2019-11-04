News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 20s, arrested in connection with seizure of cannabis worth €70k in Co Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 04:26 PM

A man has been arrested following the discovery of cannabis worth €70,000 in Co Cork.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue's Customs Service, carried out a planned operation in Mallow Town this morning at 11.30am.

During the operation, €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized and will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested following the seizure.

He is currently detained at Mallow Garda Station where he can be held for up to a week.

TOPIC: Drug seizures

