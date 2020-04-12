News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 08:24 AM

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in Cork following an operation carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.

Yesterday, gardaí carried out a surveillance operation at a wooded area at Cullenagh, Fermoy.

Here, they observed a man arrive at around 6.40pm.

The man collected a quantity of suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardaí.

A number of plastic boxes were retrieved at the location and on examination were found to contain suspected cocaine.

The value of the drugs found is estimated at €125,000.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

