Majority of public would support ban on unvaccinated children attending school

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 12:43 PM

A poll has shown that 70% of the Irish public is in favour of a ban on unvaccinated children attending school.

But half of those polled also support parents being permitted to refuse vaccinations for their children if they have concerns about safety.

The vaccinations include ones for diseases such as measles, meningitis and cervical cancer.

The poll, conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes in The Sunday Times.

A survey conducted by GSK last month as part of its ‘Know Meningitis’ campaign showed that most parents are unaware of the symptom of meningitis.

Vaccines Medical Director Dr Philip Cruz says babies and young infants are most at risk, and if symptoms aren't caught quickly the consequences can be fatal.

He said: "It can be very devastating the terms of how the symptoms can progress, from being just symptoms like the flu whereby progressing to a more sick patient and can be really devastating leading to death in a matter of 24 hours."

