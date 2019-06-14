Majority of homeless families had rented privately: Study

The majority of homeless families had rented privately before losing their homes, according to a new study.
A study of more than 230 families by Focus Ireland has shone a light on the major factors contributing to homelessness in Dublin. Some 68% of the families reported their last stable home was in the private rented sector. Of families, 86 said they became homeless because their landlord had decided to stop renting out the property, opting to sell it, moving in themselves, or seeing the property repossessed by the bank.
The report shows the majority of families who became homeless had stable housing histories and nine out of 10 respondents had lived in their last stable home for over a year, with 33% having lived in their last stable home for over six years.
Among the findings were:
Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said: “This clear information informs our work with the State to refine our family services and to also develop policy recommendations that, if acted upon by Government, would help to greatly reduce the number of families becoming homeless.