M20 Cork-Limerick motorway could cost over €1bn

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 08:44 AM

The Government does not know what the full cost of the M20 will be.

€35m has been spent on the proposed Cork to Limerick road to date.

The most recent cost estimates for the m20 is €850m to €900m - but these are figures which were given in 2010 and 2011.

Notes obtained by the Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act and given to the Taoiseach's advisors last year said there is ''no cost estimate at this point in time'' for the m20.

It's now speculated the road could cost up to €1.2bn and it may take some years for the actual price to emerge.

The €35m already spent on the project includes €20m from 2008 to 2012 but the road when then put on hold because of the recession.

Advisors are now being paid €15m to progress the development of the road.

